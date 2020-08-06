Calls for mass testing of domestic helpers in dormitories in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - The city's government has been urged to conduct mass testing of foreign domestic helpers residing in dormitories across the territory, after an Indonesian domestic helper who stayed in two boarding houses was found to be Covid-19 positive.

Another Indonesian maid has also come out positive in a preliminary test.

Some 6,000 to 7,000 of them are now staying in dormitories while awaiting for their visas and dozens who were in contact with the infected maid have since moved out to live with their employers.

Hong Kong University's infectious diseases expert Ho Pak Leung on Thursday (Aug 6) warned the government to not underestimate the risk of having massive clusters at crowded boarding houses given Singapore's experience with its foreign worker population.

Health officials are now racing against time to track down at least 28 other domestic helpers who came into contact with the Indonesian woman who stayed at two boarding homes - in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay - in July.

The head of the communicable disease branch at the Centre for Health Protection, Dr Chuang Shuk Kwan, on Thursday said officials had tracked down some of the helpers, including one who had joined her employer.

"We need to verify if they have been in touch with their employers. We first need to see if they themselves are infected," Dr Chuang said.

On Wednesday, authorities said the Indonesian woman had been job hunting after leaving her previous employer on July 20. She developed a fever on August 1.

She first stayed at a North Point maid agency from July 20 to 21, then at a Wan Chai dormitory on Lockhart Road with 28 other domestic workers from July 21 to 25, before moving to a domestic helper agency at the Causeway Bay Commercial Building with four other domestic helpers from July 30 to 31.

Authorities are still trying to find out where the Indonesian domestic helper was between July 26 and 29.

Dr Chuang said the second Indonesian maid, who tested positive, had stayed in a Sheung Wan building f in July with up to six other helpers. She moved in with her new employer on August 1 and was tested after developing a fever a few days later.

Pressure is mounting on authorities to contain the situation, even as the mainland sends a seven-member medical team to help Hong Kong ramp up its testing abilities.

The government on Thursday extended for another week, till August 16, work from home arrangements for civil servants as the third wave of infections in the city show no signs of abating after more than a month.

This week, two wet markets in the Kowloon City district were identified as clusters with about a dozen cases, fears arose of cross-infections between public hospitals.

On Thursday, 95 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total tally in the city to 3,849, including 44 deaths. Of the new cases, 91 are local.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the government extended social-distancing measures to next Tuesday (Aug 11). They were due to expire on Wednesday. The measures include compulsory mask-wearing in indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as a cap of two people for public gatherings.

Businesses in a dozen categories such as gyms, cinemas, bars and nightclubs will remain shut for another week too.