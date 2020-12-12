Call for 'quiet' year end, but travel campaign stays

TOKYO • Japan's government yesterday urged people to spend a "quiet" year end after daily coronavirus infections hit a new record, but said it would keep providing subsidies to promote tourism despite media reports that it may pause the campaign.

"The reports are not true. We will continue to operate it in an appropriate way, striving to prevent infections spreading," the government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a regular press briefing.

New coronavirus infections in Japan reached 2,848 cases on Thursday, the most in a single day.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in an online town hall that while the contagion situation is tense, he was not considering an immediate halt to his signature domestic travel campaign.

Local media reports had said the administration was mulling over a pause in the campaign for around two months at the year end and into the New Year as public opinion had shifted to supporting a halt.

Mr Suga's government has so far defended the subsidies as being necessary to keep hotels and airlines in business and to revive an economy hurt by a pandemic that has kept people at home.

At a separate briefing, Dr Shigeru Omi, chairman of the government's coronavirus research panel, outlined scenarios that would call for stronger measures, but said that those decisions would ultimately have to be made by central and local governments.

A report this week from researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of California, Los Angeles found a higher incidence of Covid-19 symptoms among people participating in the travel campaign compared with the rest of the public.

Experts say colder, dryer winter weather that keeps people inside and helps transmission could mean more infections, while traditional year-end and New Year celebrations put people at greater risk.

"It's important that citizens cooperate a little by spending a quiet year end and New Year," Mr Kato said.

Japan will not begin mass inoculations against the virus until next year at the earliest. It has ordered 290 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna and plans to buy 10,500 deep freezers to store them in.

