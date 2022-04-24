Call for China to step up on debt restructuring for low-income countries

WASHINGTON • As the world's dominant creditor, China must demonstrate leadership in addressing the growing debt problem facing many low-income and emerging market countries around the world, this year's leader of the Group of 20 (G-20) finance officials told Reuters.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, speaking in an interview on Friday, welcomed news that China would join a creditor committee for Zambia, one of three countries that have sought debt relief under the G-20 Common Framework agreed with the Paris Club of official creditors.

Ms Sri Mulyani said there was still work to do to move forward with Zambia's long-stalled debt process, and other countries would also need debt relief and restructuring in the future.

"There will be more cases coming," she said. "At some point, China has to recognise that they need to step up to actually take that kind of leap, and provide the platform for all creditors to be able to discuss... how this restructuring is going to be real."

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that China had committed to joining Zambia's creditor committee amid complaints from Zambia's finance minister about delays to its debt restructuring.

Zambia became the first Covid-19 pandemic-era default in 2020 and is buckling under a debt burden of almost US$32 billion (S$44 billion), around 120 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Dr Georgieva, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others have called for measures to accelerate the debt restructuring process and make it more efficient.

China, which has become the world's largest creditor, has been reluctant to move forward with restructuring deals, according to Western officials.

Ms Sri Mulyani said G-20 members made clear their concerns about the need to jump-start the slow-moving debt restructuring process during last week's spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank members, with some 60 per cent of low-income countries now in or at high risk of debt distress.

The finance minister said she was optimistic that G-20 members would make progress on adjusting the Common Framework to become more effective over the course of the year.

REUTERS