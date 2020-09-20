ByteDance says not aware of $6.8 billion education fund in TikTok deal

A woman walks past the headquarters of ByteDance in Beijing on Sept 16, 2020.
A woman walks past the headquarters of ByteDance in Beijing on Sept 16, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
33 min ago

NINGBO, CHINA (REUTERS) - TikTok owner Bytedance said in a social media post on Sunday (Sept 20) that it was the first time it had heard in the news it was setting up a US$5 billion (S$6.80 billion) education fund in the United States.

US President Donald Trump said he had approved a deal, which included a US$5 billion education fund, to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States.

"The company has been committed to investing in the education field, and plans to work with partners and global shareholders to launch online classroom projects based on AI and video technology for students around the world," ByteDance said on its official account on Toutiao.

 
 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 

Branded Content