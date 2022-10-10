ByteDance faces tough sell abroad in bid to commercialise TikTok

TikTok currently accounts for nearly half of ByteDance's valuation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
10 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Having captured the gaze of hundreds of millions of people with its short-video platform TikTok, parent company ByteDance is now the focus of attention as it struggles to commercialise the platform and finally turn a profit amid tightened regulations and rising US-China tensions.

The company's growth, bolstered by advertising revenue in China that last year surpassed 200 billion yuan (S$40.3 billion) - more than double that of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and second only to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s 316.4 billion yuan - is now facing headwinds both at home and abroad. Beijing's year-long crackdown on what is sees as a wayward tech sector and Washington's heightened scrutiny and restrictions on Chinese businesses due to their perceived national security risk are taking their toll.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top