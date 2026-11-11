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BYD says sorry for putting SUV’s wheels on the wrong way

BYD said its own testing found that the affected vehicles’ handling was not compromised by the error.

BYD apologised for an assembly mistake that meant some of its Great Tang electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) had their front and rear wheel rims installed in reverse.

An investigation traced the problem to a Hubei-based supplier, BYD said in a statement on its official Weibo account. The carmaker has fixed the system responsible for the problem, while the supplier has introduced additional visual inspections on the production line, it said.

BYD said its own testing found that the vehicles’ handling was not compromised and there was no safety risk.

Affected cars are eligible for replacement and the warranty period will be restarted from Nov 11 , it said. The automaker did not disclose how many vehicles were involved.

The assembly error came to light after several owners complained online that the wider rear-wheel rims had been installed on their front tyres and the narrower front-wheel rims were put on the back.

Some said they were concerned about the possibility of excessive wear on their tyres, as well as potential safety risks while driving.

BYD’s full-size Great Tang SUV, the flagship of its Dynasty line-up, is priced from 239,900 yuan ( S$46,000 ) and is vital to the carmaker’s push into higher-priced vehicles. The model has proved popular since its launch in July and in October saw sales reach about 14,000 units, according to the company.

While there were no safety incidents, the manufacturing slip-up touches on a sensitive topic for China’s auto market.

The industry faces growing regulatory scrutiny over quality and durability, including stricter standards on door handles, advanced driver-assistance technology and batteries. BLOOMBERG