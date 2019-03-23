Business leaders, experts defend China's Belt and Road initiative at Beijing forum

BEIJING - Business leaders and experts delivered a stout defence of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on Saturday (Mar 23), as Beijing looks to welcome Italy into the fold of its mega development strategy.

The BRI, Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy and development strategy, has often been criticised as a form of "debt trap diplomacy" but experts said on Saturday (Mar 23) that Beijing is learning from its initial missteps and that the BRI would continue to grow.

Mr Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of mining giant BHP Billiton, said given the scale and complexity of the BRI, there was bound to be the "odd misstep", but even so, the fundamental benefits to the economy should not be overlooked.

"My sense is as it progresses, the China push in the BRI is learning from some of those missteps, and also learning from its successes and therefore becoming stronger as a consequence," said Mr Mackenzie.

He added that there is a sore need for infrastructure in developing countries, a need that the BRI helps to fill.

Mr Mackenzie was speaking at a panel discussion on the BRI at the China Development Forum, an annual gathering of Chinese leaders, business leaders and academics that discusses global issues such as the economy and trade.

Mooted by Mr Xi in 2013, the BRI aims to connect China to Europe, Africa and other parts of Asia by building a network of ports, roads, railways and industrial hubs, reviving ancient overland and sea trade routes. Some 150 countries and organisations have so far joined the initiative.

Mr Xi is currently on a state visit to Europe, during which Rome is expected to sign an agreement to join the BRI, despite intense domestic debate over whether it should do so.

Italy will be the BRI's first addition from the G7 group of industrialised nations, and its endorsement of the policy will be seen as a coup for Beijing.

Beijing has been battling international criticism claiming that massive infrastructure projects funded by Chinese loans are leaving partner countries in debt and pliant towards Beijing.

Critics often cite the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, which began as a joint venture in 2008. However, Sri Lanka was unable to repay the loan and was forced to cede control of the port to Chinese companies on a 99-year lease.

On Saturday (Mar 23), business leaders pointed to how the BRI has benefited participant countries.

Mr Xu Lirong, chair of state-owned shipping firm Cosco, said the company has created 8,000 jobs in the Greek port of Piraeus, which it runs.

"In Piraeus city, the unemployment rate is the lowest in Greece thanks to job opportunities created by the port," said Mr Xu, adding that while there was resistance to Chinese investment in the port before, local sentiment has now shifted in the firm's favour.

Mr Robert Moritz, global chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers, pointed to how investments in railroad infrastructure have shortened supply chains in Ethiopia.

Another senior Chinese academic went further, calling the BRI a new template for globalisation amid rising protectionism and unilateralism in the world.

Dr Li Yang, head of the government-backed think-tank the National Institution for Finance and Development, said at a separate discussion that the BRI is an effort to forge a "new version of globalisation" - a development-oriented initiative that aims alleviate issues such as poverty.

"In the past, globalisation marginalised poor countries," said Dr Li. "(They) did not access the globalised system or the benefits of globalisation. The BRI aims at including these countries... the BRI puts development first."