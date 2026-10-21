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Busan to make third attempt to guide shark Bukang-i back to sea

Bukang-i, a roughly 3m Dusky shark, was first spotted in the canal on Sept 18.

SEOUL – Busan authorities will make a third attempt on the afternoon of Oct 21 to guide a shark out of a canal at North Port Waterfront Park in South Korea as concerns grow over its health.

The operation follows reports that the shark, named Bukang-i, has not been eating and has shown signs of injury and unusual behaviour.

Temperatures are also expected to fall sharply from Oct 15 , raising concerns that colder water could further weaken the shark.

In footage shared by canal visitors, the shark’s right pectoral fin appears damaged, and reports have also described it striking the canal wall.

Preparations to guide Bukang-i back to sea began on Oct 20, including a survey of the canal entrance and work with nets and pontoons.

Busan city said the plan is to move a net attached to the pontoons toward the open sea in stages, then block Bukang-i from returning to the canal.

Drones will track the shark’s movements, while divers check underwater obstacles and the net. Specialists will monitor its behaviour and health and adjust the operation if they see signs of distress.

The city also plans to restrict access to the work area and increase safety patrols.

The two previous attempts on Sept 29 and Oct 2 failed. During the second attempt, the net snagged on the canal bottom, halting the operation before Bukang-i could reach the sea. The following day, the shark crossed a barrier net during high tide and went farther into the canal.

Bukang-i, a roughly 3m Dusky shark, was first spotted in the canal on Sept 18.

More than 1.6 million people have visited the park since the shark’s arrival, according to local reports. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK