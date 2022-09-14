Burden of raising kids drives Korean fertility to world's lowest

SEOUL - South Koreans' record-breaking reluctance to have babies is prompting renewed efforts to stave off a demographic crisis that threatens to weigh on the country's economic growth and social welfare system.

The country set a fresh mark for the world's lowest fertility rate last year, and separate projections indicate that the population will halve by the end of the century. Even Elon Musk has weighed in, portraying Korea's situation as "dire".

Calling the fertility lows a national "calamity", President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to sharply increase cash payments for new parents.

But like in other developed economies with an acutely low birthrate, South Korean policymakers are confronting a problem that a handout alone won't solve.

For women considering children, temporary subsidies may do little to assuage worries over years of costs.

Having kids in any developed economy is expensive. But in South Korea there's evidence parents are pouring more money into their children's futures than in other countries.

South Korean families spent about US$6,000 (about S$8,400) last year on education for each middle or high school student, Shinhan Bank estimates. A large portion of that goes to hagwons, private test-prep schools that offer a leg up in the college-admissions process.

After factoring in colleges and universities, it takes more than six years of average wages to pay for the education of each Korean child, the highest among countries surveyed by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research based in Japan.

Before education, the biggest expense that paves the way for having kids is finding a suitable place to live.

Preparing a small nest for a young family in South Korea requires a large nest egg or loan. Housing prices have soared in recent years as low interest rates and government missteps fuelled the property market. An average house in Seoul demands around 18 years of average annual earnings, up from 10 a decade ago, assuming no loans are used.

Those daunting sums provide another reason for couples to delay having children.

Meanwhile, South Korean women feel torn between jobs and children. The proportion of women dropping out of the work force between the ages of 25 and 39 is the highest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Part of the reason is the burden of childcare and housework.

More men are taking charge, but it's not enough. Women spend 4.4 times more time on unpaid work such as child care and grocery-shopping than men, the highest among OECD countries after Japan and Turkey.

Wider help from family, friends and the local community is also limited. The OECD ranks Korea 38th among 41 countries for the quality of social support.