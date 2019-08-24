Bulldozer gives Sichuan mudslide rescuers a lift

A bulldozer transporting Chinese paramilitary police officers as they headed on Thursday to the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rainfall in Wenchuan county, in south-western China's Sichuan province. Nine people have died and 35 are missing after a series of mudslides hit the province, the local authorities said on Thursday. A 33-year-old firefighter was among those killed by a flash flood that tipped over an emergency response vehicle as it travelled to help people affected by the mudslide in Wenchuan county. State news agency Xinhua said another firefighter was receiving treatment. Six more people have been reported injured and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Wenchuan.The local authorities said they had also sent 20 buses and two helicopters to evacuate tourists.