Buddhist leader quits over claims of sex abuse

BEIJING • The head of China's government-run Buddhist association quit his post yesterday amid an investigation into allegations that he coerced several nuns into having sex with him.

Abbot Xuecheng, 51, a Communist Party member from the Beijing Longquan Monastery, is one of the most prominent figures to face accusations in China's growing #MeToo movement.

In a 95-page report that circulated online late last month, two monks accused him of sending explicit text messages to at least six women, threatening or cajoling them to have sex with him, claiming it was a part of their Buddhist studies.

The same report also claimed that the monastery is in financial trouble.

China's top religious authority launched an investigation shortly after the allegations were made public.

"The council accepted Xuecheng's resignation as president of the Buddhist Association of China," said a statement posted yesterday on the association's website.

It was tucked into a long report detailing a council meeting which neither elaborated on the abbot's reasons for quitting nor referred to the recent probe.

His resignation was welcomed by many online, some calling him a "vulture who takes from the poor".

"Sexual assault, if established, is something against the law and should not be protected by politics," one user wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE