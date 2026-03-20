BTS comeback sparks 103% surge in hotel bookings by foreign visitors in South Korea

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By nationality, travellers from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan accounted for the largest share at 41 per cent.

SEOUL - As BTS readies for its comeback concert in central Seoul on March 21 , the number of accommodation bookings by foreign visitors in South Korea jumped 103 per cent this week in comparison to last week, data showed on March 20 .

According to the data analysis by AllMyTour, an artificial intelligence-based bed bank solution provider, bookings by overseas travelers also increased by 63.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2025 , while the figure for the entire month of March rose by 33.5 per cent year on year.

The data showed that bookings were heavily concentrated in areas near Gwanghwamun Square, where BTS will be holding its concert. Almost half (41.8 per cent) the reservations this week were for accommodations in Myeong-dong, City Hall, Jongno and Dongdaemun.

By nationality, travellers from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan accounted for the largest share at 41 per cent, followed by visitors from the Americas and Europe at 29.2 per cent, and Southeast Asia at 26.2 per cent, underscoring BTS’ worldwide fan base.

AllMyTour said that within 48 hours of the concert announcement, the number of searches for a trip to Seoul on overseas search engines surged by 155 per cent from previous weeks.

According to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, a single BTS concert in Korea is estimated to generate about 1.2 trillion won (S$1.03 billion) in economic impact.

“K-content is a key driver that turns foreigners’ interest into actual demand for visiting Korea,” said AllMyTour sales strategy unit lead Kim Min-young.

“As various cultural experiences, such as K-pop performances and visits to drama filming locations, lead to accommodation and consumption, we will lead the growth of the inbound tourism market through various K-content-linked products.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK