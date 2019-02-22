Brochez could have committed fraud in HK

HONG KONG • Mikhy Farrera Brochez, an American wanted in Singapore for leaking online the personal information of 14,200 individuals with HIV, could have committed fraud in Hong Kong, according to the city's media.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) yesterday reported that Brochez ran education-related businesses in Hong Kong, charging up to HK$8,000 (S$1,400) for each assessment of a child with special needs.

The 34-year-old, who faked his certificates and credentials as well as lied about being a qualified child psychologist to land teaching jobs in Singapore, is listed as executive director of a Hong Kong establishment called Guia Education, according to its website.

On Facebook, Guia says it "provides tailored early intervention for all children with special educational needs by a dedicated team of skilled professionals".

Under "Founding date" in the centre's profile, it lists "Mikhy Farrera-Brochez".

Guia Education lists Brochez's credentials as "APA, APS, MCollT, MS DPSY, DipED". APA refers to the American Psychological Association and APS to the American Physiological Society.

An APA spokesman told SCMP that neither Brochez nor any of Guia Education's employees were members on its database.

Singapore investigators earlier revealed that Brochez's educational certificates, including a doctorate in psychology and education from the University of Paris, were forged.

Citing veteran Hong Kong barrister Albert Luk Wai Hung, SCMP said Brochez could face charges of fraud if he used fake qualifications to sell services to parents.

"That is because you were telling your clients you had such qualifications while you actually did not," Mr Luk was quoted as saying.

Brochez, who was deported from Singapore last April after serving a jail term for several fraud and drug-related offences, was arrested for criminal trespass at the home of his mother Teresa King on Dec 8 in Clark County, Kentucky, in the United States. He is next due in court on March 4, after his first appearance this Monday.

The HIV database of Singapore's Ministry of Health was leaked on Jan 22 by Brochez, who found the data after his partner Ler Teck Siang, head of the ministry's National Public Health Unit from March 2012 to May 2013 and had access to the HIV Registry for his work, allegedly downloaded the confidential information onto a thumb drive.

Brochez, who is HIV-positive, had been angry with Ler for disclosing his condition to a man called Zach, who Brochez had accused of coming between him and Ler, according to court papers and statements to police.