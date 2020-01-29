Briefs: 1,500 in Britain must isolate themselves

1,500 in Britain must isolate themselves

LONDON • Around 1,500 people who came to Britain from the Chinese epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in the past two weeks must put themselves in isolation.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that the authorities "cannot be 100 per cent certain" that the virus cannot spread from a person who exhibits no flu-like symptoms. "From today, we are therefore asking anyone in the UK who has returned from Wuhan in the last 14 days to self-isolate," Mr Hancock told a parliamentary hearing. "Do not leave home until you have been given advice by a clinician."

Britain has not recorded any confirmed cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Manila stops visa on arrival for Chinese

MANILA • The Philippines yesterday stopped issuing visa on arrival to Chinese nationals.

There have been no confirmed cases in the Philippines since the coronavirus outbreak began.

There is no order barring Chinese nationals from entering the Philippines, however, said commissioner Jaime Morente of the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration.

Chinese tourists accounted for 22 per cent of the 7.5 million visitors to the Philippines between January and November last year.

REUTERS

HK closes a range of public facilities

HONG KONG • Hong Kong said yesterday that it was closing a range of public facilities from sports centres to campsites in a bid to curb the spread of the Wuhan virus.

All recreational facilities will be temporarily shut today to "avoid people gathering", the authorities said.

Eight people in Hong Kong are known to be suffering from the illness.

Sports centres, grounds, swimming pools, beaches, campsites and cultural facilities including museums will all close, said the city's Leisure and Cultural Services Department. Officials have also announced that all schools will extend their Chinese New Year holiday to the middle of next month, and civil servants have been told to work from home.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Countries plan to fly citizens out of China

PARIS • Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus. Those preparing evacuation plans for their nationals include:

• France, with its first plane to repatriate nationals from Wuhan to leave Paris today and return tomorrow.

• South Korea has plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan. The planes will arrive in the city as early as tomorrow.

• Japan was planning to send a charter flight to Wuhan yesterday night. The flight can carry around 200 passengers, but Japan's Foreign Minister said about 650 citizens hope to return.

• Germany will evacuate 90 citizens living in China's Wuhan region.

• Morocco will evacuate 100 citizens, mostly students, from the Wuhan area.

REUTERS