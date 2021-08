With its stone walls, hedges and country garden, Fuga Farm could be a traditional smallholding somewhere in Europe.

Pine trees line a paved driveway as visitors enter, and in the summer, the charming garden is thick with herbs and vegetables like kale, rosemary and sweet basil. These are unusual crops not used in Chinese cooking, but Fuga, in the Fangshan district in the Beijing countryside, has its eye on a different breed of customer.