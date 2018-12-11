Break-in reported at Vancouver home of detained Huawei CFO

VANCOUVER • Police in the Canadian city of Vancouver are investigating an early morning break-in on Sunday at a home of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on US fraud allegations last week.

Ms Meng has been held since Dec 1 in Canada on an American extradition request and faces US charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings with Iran.

The house is in West 28th Avenue in Vancouver's quiet Dunbar neighbourhood, said the Vancouver Sun.

Police confirmed they received a 911 call at 5.30am reporting a home invasion at the property, which was most recently assessed at C$5.6 million (S$6 million).

"The suspects fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house," Vancouver police spokesman Jason Doucette was quoted as saying. "No one was injured and no arrests have been made."

Constable Doucette said officers have collected evidence at the scene and are now trying to identify those responsible for the break-in.

Witnesses said they saw police officers at the house earlier in the morning. Later, plain-clothes officers in an unmarked vehicle were seen going around the block, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Ms Meng's husband, Mr Liu Xiaozong, is listed as the owner of the house. In an affidavit read by her lawyer in court last Friday, Ms Meng said she and her husband bought the six-bedroom house in 2009.

In 2016, they bought a second property, a brick-and-glass mansion set in a 21,000 sq ft lot assessed at C$16.3 million.

The homes were purchased with mortgages from HSBC, and she has offered to post the family's equity in both houses as part of her bail, reported Bloomberg.

Ms Meng said in her affidavit that she tries to spend at least two weeks in Vancouver every year.