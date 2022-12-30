Border reopening will boost recovery: China Daily

BEIJING - Foreign diplomatic missions and chambers of commerce have welcomed China’s decision to ease the restrictions on cross-border travel, noting that this will clear the way for the resumption of people-to-people exchanges and business travel, rebuild foreign investors’ confidence in the Chinese market and contribute to restoring optimism and reinstating China as a popular investment destination.

The provisional measures announced on Wednesday are based on a comprehensive assessment of the mutation of the virus, the pandemic situation, and ongoing response efforts. It will facilitate the recovery of international exchanges and cooperation and help economic and social activities get back to normal more quickly.

The policy changes, which are in line with the pandemic prevention and control policy, will make cross-border travel safe, orderly and efficient, and give a timely boost to economic development.

The messages from the embassies and business societies of various countries show that China’s reopening its borders is viewed as being a boon for the global economy. On Wednesday, the French embassy in China posted the message “Chinese friends, France welcomes you with open arms!” The embassies or tourism bureaus of Thailand, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain and Austria all expressed similar sentiments.

The international business community also welcomed the move. Via its official WeChat public account, the German Chamber of Commerce in China said that “With that, the much-needed confidence in China’s business environment will surely return next year.” The chambers of commerce of the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union conveyed similar views.

The expressions of welcome from tourism bureaus, embassies and chambers of commerce are from the heart, as the move heralds a big boost for the global economy, not least the tourism sector, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic. In 2019 alone, China had 154 million visitors travelling abroad, who each spent US$800 (S$1075) on average.

On its official microblog account, the tourism authority of Thailand said that “Thailand has been waiting for you for three years”.

It has indeed been three years. China and the rest of the world have missed each other.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing that China will further refine the arrangements in line with the evolving Covid-19 situation and is ready to work with all parties to strengthen international anti-epidemic cooperation, maintain the security and stability of the global industry and supply chains and promote the recovery of world economic growth.

The resumption of cross-border travel signals unequivocally that China is committed to unswervingly expanding its opening-up. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK