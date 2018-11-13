Border developments: Lowering their guard

The two Koreas began destroying 20 guard posts along their heavily-fortified frontier on Sunday under a plan to reduce tensions on the border. Under a deal made between their generals in late October, North and South Korea agreed to each remove 10 posts and preserve one on either side of the frontier in the Demilitarised Zone. South Korea has around 60 such posts along the rest of the border while the North has about 160, Yonhap said. The border truce village of Panmunjom - or the Joint Security Area - is the only spot along the tense, 250km frontier where soldiers from the two Koreas as well as the US-led United Nations Command stand face to face. But as part of the latest reconciliatory gesture, the two Koreas last month removed all firearms and guard posts from the area, leaving it manned by 35 unarmed personnel from each side.