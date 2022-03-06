Border controls unlikely to be eased for now: Li

Premier Li Keqiang yesterday indicated that China is unlikely to ease border control measures for now, as it continues to seek an equilibrium between pandemic control and economic growth.

In his annual work report at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), Mr Li said that consumption and investment recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic was sluggish.

"To prevent inbound cases and domestic resurgences, we need to constantly refine epidemic containment measures, strengthen epidemic controls in port-of-entry cities, step up efforts to study and protect against virus variants, accelerate (research and development) of vaccines and effective medicines, and continue implementing vaccination programmes," he said.

The Premier also reminded officials that there is "room for improvement" in government work. "Cases of becoming detached from reality and acting against the public will are still frequent. Some local governments use one-size-fits-all or campaign-style approaches in policy implementation."

The remark was a veiled reference to local officials who arbitrarily imposed onerous quarantine restrictions or travel bans in response to Covid-19 infections.

Under China's "dynamic zero" policy, the authorities enforce targeted lockdowns and mass testing, and quarantine all who test positive and their close contacts.

The head of China's Covid-19 expert group, Dr Liang Wannian, said "co-existing" with the virus is still not an option for the country as the Omicron variant is still capable of putting great strain on the healthcare system.

There has been speculation over the past week that China might soon relax its stance on Covid-19 management, after Dr Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a social media post that the "dynamic zero" policy might not be in place forever.

"Not far into the future, at an appropriate point in time, a Chinese-style road map for co-existing with the virus will present itself," he wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo.

China reported 281 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 179 were imported, most stemming from Guangdong province, bordering Hong Kong, which is battling its worst surge of the virus.

About 2,800 delegates are in Beijing for China's largest political gathering of the year. But 161 were unable to attend, many because of Covid-19 restrictions.