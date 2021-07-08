Bomb plot, stabbing leave HK divided over anti-govt violence

HONG KONG • Last week in Hong Kong, on the politically sensitive anniversary of the city's return to China, a man stabbed a police officer on a busy commercial street, then killed himself.

Then, on Tuesday, the police said they had arrested nine people - including six teenagers - and accused them of plotting to make bombs and plant them in courtrooms, railways and other public areas.

In a city besieged by political turmoil, the authorities cast the incidents as terrorism and proof of the threat posed by some parts of the opposition.

They said the episodes underscored the necessity of a national security law Beijing imposed last year, and they have suggested that even stricter measures may be required.

"These show that 'black violence' has transformed from actions conducted by a crowd on the ground, to hidden, individualised acts," the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters on Tuesday of the recent developments.

But democracy activists have accused the government of creating an environment in which lawful, peaceful protest is impossible - leaving residents desperate and, in some cases, radicalised.

Though the police have announced a number of foiled bomb plots since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, few suspects have gone to trial, making it difficult to assess how much of a threat they posed, experts have said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the police said the nine people accused of the bomb plot ranged in age from 15 to 39, and were connected to an activist group, Returning Valiant.

The events reopened an uncomfortable debate within the pro-democracy movement: whether it condones or even supports violence, in the name of its underdog fight against a seemingly all-powerful Beijing.

That question also shadowed the 2019 protests, as some demonstrators adopted increasingly violent tactics, such as throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers or even physically attacking pro-Beijing civilians.

But it has taken on a new dimension under the security law, as the government has effectively banned protests and rounded up opposition figures in mass arrests.

"I think even in the past year, the line has been pushed forward," political scientist Ivan Choy at the Chinese University of Hong Kong said of the movement's tolerance for more extreme tactics.

That tolerance was evident after the knife attack last week drew unexpected sympathy for the assailant.

The attacker walked up behind a police officer and plunged a knife into his back, according to video captured by a local website. He then stabbed himself and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officials quickly blamed the attack, which left the officer with a punctured lung, on anti-government sentiment. But social media filled with posts paying respects to the man and thanking him for what they called his sacrifice.

Around 5 pm last Friday, at least a dozen people, many dressed in black and carrying flowers, milled about the street corner where he had collapsed. But some experts said the tributes could breed copycats. "It does create a mythology," said Mr Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies who researches terrorism. "Movements need martyrs."

