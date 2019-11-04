Bloody knife attack during HK protest leaves six hurt

HONG KONG • A bloody knife attack in Hong Kong left six people wounded yesterday evening, including a local pro-democracy politician who had his ear bitten off, capping another chaotic day of political unrest in the city.

Flashmob rallies erupted inside multiple shopping centres across the international financial hub in the afternoon, sparking frequent clashes with riot police.

The violence was less sustained than last Saturday's, when police and protesters fought hours of cat-and-mouse battles after thousands took to the streets for an unsanctioned march.

But the day ended with a brutal attack taking place outside a shopping mall in Tai Koo Shing, a middle-class neighbourhood on the main island where protesters had gathered for much of the afternoon. Live broadcasts showed Mr Andrew Chiu, a local pro-democracy councillor, with much of one ear severed.

A second man was unconscious in a growing pool of blood as bystanders desperately tried to stem wounds to his back. Another man in a grey T-shirt had been beaten bloody by the crowd, who accused him of carrying out the attack and wounding multiple people.

RTHK news service, which filmed the brawl, reported that the suspected attacker was a Mandarin speaker - the predominant language on the Chinese mainland - and had been arguing with the victims about politics before he allegedly pulled out a knife.

He allegedly bit off Mr Chiu's ear when the councillor tried to tackle him after the assault. A knife could also be seen on the floor outside the mall where the fight took place.

Police said six people in total were wounded - four men and two women - and that three were arrested, without giving details.

There were also scuffles, confrontations and vandalism in malls in the New Territories towns of Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin, where police fired pepper spray as protesters hurled abuse.

Meanwhile, at around 4pm, masked rioters, armed with fire extinguishers, started to vandalise ticket gates and smash glass panes of a customer service centre in Sha Tin MTR station, Hong Kong police said in a statement.

Police made several arrests.

Protesters in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997, battled police across the territory's main island last Saturday, furious at Communist Party leaders in Beijing and perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms, which China denies.

Cleaners swept up broken glass at the Hong Kong office of China's official Xinhua news agency yesterday, one of the buildings vandalised on the 22nd straight weekend of protests where activists have hurled petrol bombs and set fire to metro stations.

Xinhua condemned the attack by what it said were "barbaric thugs" who broke doors and security systems and threw fire and paint bombs into the lobby.

"The practice of the black rioters once again shows that 'stopping the violence and restoring order' is Hong Kong's most important and urgent task at present," a spokesman for Xinhua said in a Facebook post.

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon at protesters last Saturday and early yesterday, as the violence spilled from Hong Kong island across the harbour to Kowloon.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will fly to China this week to discuss how to make it easier for Hong Kong people to live and work on the mainland, her office said yesterday. Mrs Lam, despised by pro-democracy protesters, will arrive in Beijing tomorrow for a meeting the next day of the "leading group" for developing the Greater Bay Area of southern China.

The group has already met twice, "endorsing a number of measures to facilitate Hong Kong people to develop, work and reside in the mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as strengthen the convenient flow of people and goods", her office said.

