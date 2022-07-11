Blinken to stop over in Tokyo to offer condolences over Abe's death

BANGKOK • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is stopping in Tokyo today on his way back from a trip to Asia, to offer condolences over the fatal shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a sign of the importance the United States puts on its close relations with the country.

Mr Blinken was in Bali for the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting, which he said on Saturday was overshadowed by the death of the influential Japanese premier and staunch US ally.

Mr Blinken was in Bangkok yesterday for bilateral meetings with senior Thai officials, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"The US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger," the US State Department said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Blinken, who had already offered condolences to the Japanese foreign minister in Bali, will also meet senior Japanese officials during his brief stop in Tokyo, according to the US State Department.

A wake for Mr Abe is planned for today and a funeral is to be held tomorrow, according to Kyodo News and other local media.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has cancelled her visit to the Port of Yokohama during her visit to Japan this week, out of deference following Mr Abe's assassination.

She had been scheduled to visit the port tomorrow for round-table talks with business leaders, to tour the facilities and deliver a speech.

A US Treasury official said Ms Yellen's bilateral meetings in Japan would still take place. She is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi tomorrow.

Separately, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to pay a visit to the Japanese embassy in Seoul to offer condolences over Mr Abe's death, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS