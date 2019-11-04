Blaze at Japan castle destroyed 420 historic artworks

NAHA (Japan) • It is highly likely that at least 420 of about 1,500 artworks stored at Shuri Castle in Naha were destroyed last Thursday by the fire that engulfed the castle.

The artworks, which were not stored in a fire-resistant repository, included artefacts from the Ryukyu Kingdom that had been displayed and stored in the Seiden main hall and other places in the castle, the Okinawa Churashima Foundation said during a press conference in Naha last Friday.

The foundation carries out the management and administration of Shuri Castle.

Among the roughly 1,000 remaining items that were stored in a fire-resistant repository are three precious items, including a painting that is a prefecturally designated cultural property and a valuable craftwork.

However, as of last Friday, it had not been confirmed whether these items were damaged by the fire, sources said.

It has also not been confirmed whether the stone walls, foundations and other structural remnants of the original Shuri Castle were damaged by fire.

These structural pieces had been stored in the basement of the main hall.

Shuri Castle's registration as a Unesco World Heritage site is centred on the castle ruins. There have been no electrical leakages or problems with the electrical system at the castle in the past, the sources said.

Cultural Affairs Commissioner Ryohei Miyata said last Friday: "Shuri Castle is the heart of the people of Okinawa prefecture. We'll work with the relevant ministries to promote early reconstruction of the castle."

About 130 officials from the Okinawa prefectural police and the Naha City Fire Department conducted an on-the-spot investigation at Shuri Castle last Saturday, continuing on from the day before.

They are looking into the cause and origin of the fire, focusing on the main hall where the fire is believed to have started. The blaze engulfed seven wooden buildings, covering more than 4,000 sq m, before it was extinguished around 1.30pm last Thursday.

Investigators told public broadcaster NHK yesterday that one of the guards who responded to the security alarm saw heavy smoke billowing out of the windows on the first floor of the main hall.

Meanwhile, investigators said they found a burnt electrical panel on the floor and are looking into whether the device was the cause of the fire.

The castle is a symbol of the Ryukyu Kingdom that ruled most of the Ryukyu Islands from the 15th to 19th century. It was built some 500 years ago and designated a national treasure in 1933. The current structure, however, was rebuilt after it was burned to the ground during World War II and its main hall underwent restoration in 1992.

