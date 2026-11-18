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The South Korean government announced a series of measures on Nov 17 to curb artificial intelligence-assisted cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung.

SEOUL – On the drive to her after-school academy, a student preparing for Suneung – South Korea’s national college entrance exam – on Nov 19 asked a parent what would happen to her grades if other students cheated.

“She started worrying, asking, ‘What if my grades go down because so many other students cheat this year?’” the 51-year-old parent told The Korea Herald. “My daughter was very anxious after learning that thousands of miniature cameras had been sold.”

With a day to go before Suneung, students worried about others cheating and being wrongly suspected of it themselves, while teachers preparing to proctor the exam questioned how they would carry out new checks on students’ glasses and clothing.

The South Korean government announced a series of measures on Nov 17 to curb artificial intelligence-assisted cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung.

They included deploying 8,400 additional personnel, tightening inspections of students’ eyeglasses and clothing and sending emergency alerts to detect phones that test-takers failed to hand over.

The measures followed a cheating scandal involving the top scorer on this year’s national tax accountant exam, raising concerns that similar methods could undermine fairness in the college entrance exam.

Teachers say responsibility has shifted onto them

“Teachers are facing greater psychological pressure and stress as additional inspection procedures are being added to their regular proctoring duties, which already carry considerable responsibility and tension,” a teacher in their 30s who will serve as a proctor told The Korea Herald.

“If cheating is detected, teachers are responsible for handling the situation from that point onward, including dealing with any complaints that arise during the process.”

The teacher also worried that checks involving students’ glasses and clothing could lead to disputes over physical contact and potentially expose proctors to criminal complaints or other legal action.

“Can proctors really develop the expertise needed to detect increasingly sophisticated AI-assisted cheating simply by being urgently recruited two days before the exam, trained tomorrow and deployed the following day?” the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations posed in a statement on Nov 17 .

Teachers’ groups also criticised the ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Nov 18 after it launched an online channel for reporting AI-assisted cheating and complaints about “inadequate proctoring”.

“The ruling party has gone as far as setting up a reporting channel targeting teachers who are already struggling with pressure and anxiety. It’s adding insult to injury,” the Federation of Teachers’ Unions said in a statement.

The party has since changed the wording on the platform from “inadequate proctoring” to “exam administration issues”.

The federation said schools were struggling to find additional staff and secure supplies just a day before the exam.

“A teacher who is on leave until today to attend their grandparent’s funeral is being forced to come in tomorrow to proctor the exam without any real training,” the group said.

It added that last-minute changes to the instructions proctors must read aloud had caused confusion.

Schools were also scrambling to obtain stickers to cover buttons on students’ clothing after being told to secure the supplies themselves.

Students worry about disruptions, unfair results

A test-taker in their 30s said cheating by other candidates could affect their chances of securing a place at university. They also worried that an innocent gesture could draw a proctor’s attention and disrupt their exam.

“Even after entering the examination room, I’ll be worried. What if someone in the same room is cheating? And if a proctor suspects me of cheating over something I did without thinking and subjects me to an inspection, will I be able to concentrate on the remaining exams?”

“If my ranking drops, I’ll have to invest another year,” the test-taker told The Korea Herald.

A high school senior surnamed Noh in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, told Yonhap News Agency that they had considered how cheating could affect admissions cutoffs.

“I’ve also thought that if someone cheats using smart devices, the cutoff scores could rise and put me at a disadvantage,” Noh said.

The 2026 Suneung is the last under the current exam system.

On Nov 18 , Ahn Min-jun, an 18-year-old student, filed a constitutional complaint challenging the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation’s decision to hold the exam as scheduled.

Ahn’s complaint argues that the government’s new safeguards had yet to be shown to work across test centres nationwide and that proceeding as planned could disadvantage students who follow the rules.

“Holding the exam as scheduled without sufficiently securing effective safeguards against sophisticated cheating violates students’ right to fair competition and their constitutional rights,” Ahn said.

Reporting reward draws criticism

Representative Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party said in a CBS radio interview that “there’s nothing to do except for students to monitor each other”.

“Some may argue that students need to concentrate on their exams, but those sitting next to someone who is cheating are actually in the best position to notice it,” Kim said.

“Because they are competitors,” he added, suggesting that authorities encourage students to report cheating. Kim later withdrew his remarks after criticism he was shifting responsibility for detecting cheating onto students.

Separately, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed offering at least 100 million won (S$96,900) to people who report admissions cheating involving advanced technology, with additional payments based on the number of people implicated.

“I’m worried that innocent students could be falsely accused of cheating because of the 100 million won reward,” a student wrote on X. “It wouldn’t be difficult for someone determined to ruin another student, and I’m afraid I could become a victim.”

Another comment on X raised the possibility that students looking for signs of cheating could themselves come under suspicion.

“I don’t think the reward system is a good idea,” the commenter wrote. “Students looking around to catch others cheating could themselves be accused of cheating. It’s the proctors’ job to monitor students, not the students themselves.”

Representative Na Kyung-won of the main opposition People Power Party said the proposal could encourage students to watch one another when they should be focused on the exam.

“It is an idea that turns students, who should be fully concentrating on their exams, into proctors and surveillance agents,” Na said.

Opposition questions timing of safeguards

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticised another plan to send emergency alerts during the exam, warning that even brief interruptions could break students’ concentration.

“Even if students are interrupted for just one minute, or even 10 seconds, while solving a problem, the damage goes far beyond the time lost,” Jang said on Nov 18 .

Choi Eun-seok, the party’s senior floor spokesperson, said the administration had waited too long to respond to reports of cheating.

“Despite repeated cases of AI-assisted cheating in national examinations since May, the Lee Jae Myung administration sat idle for six months before scrambling to introduce makeshift measures just days before the Suneung,” Choi said.

“President Lee Jae Myung must immediately dismiss Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin for failing to properly oversee national examinations, while the entire Cabinet must take full responsibility for the situation and swiftly come up with effective, comprehensive countermeasures,” he added.

The Reform Party’s Gyeonggi Province chapter called for the Nov 19 Suneung to be postponed until adequate safeguards were in place. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK