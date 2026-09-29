BitTorrent porn downloads bring costly surprise for users in Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BitTorrent users who downloaded adult videos for free were served court notices and demands for payment.

TOKYO – Japanese BitTorrent users who thought they were simply downloading adult videos for free are increasingly receiving court notices and demands for hundreds of thousands of yen, as copyright holders step up efforts to identify users through their IP addresses.

One self-employed man in his 40s living in Tokyo began using the file-sharing software after reading about it online.

He would start downloading adult videos before going to bed and switch the software off the next morning, giving him access to large numbers of videos without paying.

Then in May, a letter arrived at his home.

It appeared to have come from a court, although the man initially had no idea what it concerned. The notice said a court had approved the disclosure of information identifying him, including his name, address and telephone number.

About 20 days later, another letter arrived, this time from a lawyer acting for a video production company. It demanded 500,000 yen (S$4,065) and said civil or criminal action could follow if he did not pay.

“My first thought was that it had to be some kind of scam,” the man said.

But after looking into the documents, he came to believe they were genuine. The notice referred to rights covering the online transmission of copyrighted material, and he realised his use of file-sharing software was probably behind it.

“I decided I had better treat it as genuine and get proper advice,” he said. “Going to a lawyer seemed like the safest option.”

Cases involving settlement demands over alleged copyright infringement linked to adult videos have been rising sharply in Japan.

According to the Tokyo District Court, applications for orders to disclose identifying information filed with its intellectual property division rose from 814 in 2023 to 2,454 in 2024 and 5,320 in 2025.

A communications ministry survey found that 95.6% of disclosure requests received by major internet service providers and others in 2024 concerned alleged copyright infringement involving adult videos.

Video production companies have in recent years introduced systems that can identify the IP addresses of people suspected of sharing copyrighted material through file-sharing software, according to records from similar lawsuits.

They can then seek court orders requiring internet providers to reveal information identifying the user before pursuing settlements or damages.

The communications ministry has warned people against casually using file-sharing software as disputes over such payment demands continue.

BitTorrent and similar services commonly use peer-to-peer technology, allowing users’ computers to exchange files directly rather than through a central server.

The system can also upload parts of a file while it is being downloaded, meaning users who think they are only receiving material can at the same time be distributing copyrighted content to others.

The Tokyo man contacted a law office he found through online reviews.

His lawyer told him there was no reason to panic or immediately pay the 500,000 yen being demanded.

Because the case involved adult videos, the man said he had been unable to tell his family what was happening.

“Even when I was at work, it would suddenly pop into my mind,” he said.

The anxiety began affecting his everyday life, he said, but things improved after the lawyer took over dealings with the other side. Negotiations are now underway to reduce the amount sought.

“I’m glad I didn’t just ignore it and instead went to someone for advice,” he said.

The man admitted he had known there was something questionable about what he was doing.

“I really wish I had never started,” he said. “I won’t be using it again.”

Izumi Toda, a lawyer who represents video production companies and other copyright holders, warned against online advice suggesting that recipients can simply ignore settlement demands and wait for the statute of limitations to expire.

“That is not something people should assume they can get away with,” he said. “If someone refuses to respond, there may be no other way forward, and rights holders can decide to pursue a criminal complaint. I have handled a number of cases like that.”

Toda said BitTorrent requires users to install and configure software and argued that this can make the conduct appear deliberate rather than accidental.

“Using it requires a certain amount of knowledge and preparation,” he said. “That can lead rights holders to view the infringement as more serious.”

But he said copyright holders did not automatically want to take cases to court or seek criminal penalties.

“From their point of view, these people could also have been paying customers,” he said. “If someone responds sincerely and there are circumstances worth taking into account, there may be room to reduce the settlement.”

Yasufumi Sasanami, a lawyer who has advised more than 1,000 people facing similar claims, including the Tokyo man, said production companies had developed systems allowing them to pursue cases on a large scale.

“They now have an established process for making these claims in volume, and it has become a substantial source of income,” he said.

Sasanami also warned that settling one claim may not necessarily bring the matter to an end. Many users download numerous titles from different companies, meaning further demands can follow over other videos.

“The sums being sought for individual titles are high, and I don’t think the level of liability matches the conduct involved,” he said.

“The courts need to provide clearer standards on what constitutes an appropriate amount of compensation.” KYODO NEWS