Births in Japan increased year on year in first 6 months of 2026, first time in 11 years
- Tokyo births rose 4.7% in the first half of 2026 to 41,745, the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry said on Nov 4.
- This was the third straight six-month rise, suggesting Tokyo births have moved from stabilisation to recovery.
- Nationwide births reached 320,458, up 0.4% and the first first-half rise in 11 years, with Tokyo said to be driving the national trend.
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TOKYO – The number of Japanese children born in Tokyo during the first half of 2026 increased by 4.7% compared to 2025, reaching 41,745, according to data released by the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry on Nov 4.
This marks the third consecutive 6-month period of increased births since the first half of 2025.
The growth rate rose from 0.3% to 4.7%, suggesting that the number of births in Tokyo has shifted from a stabilisation phase to a recovery trend.
Meanwhile, the number of births nationwide in the first half of 2026 was 320,458, an increase of 1,379, or 0.4%, compared to the same period in 2025.
This marks the first time in 11 years that the first-half figure has increased from the same period in the previous year.
An official in charge of children’s policy at the Tokyo metropolitan government analysed the situation, saying, “[The increase in] births in Tokyo is driving the national trend.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK