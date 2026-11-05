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Births in Japan increased year on year in first 6 months of 2026, first time in 11 years

This marks the third consecutive 6-month period of increased births since the first half of 2025.

TOKYO – The number of Japanese children born in Tokyo during the first half of 2026 increased by 4.7% compared to 2025 , reaching 41,745, according to data released by the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry on Nov 4 .

This marks the third consecutive 6-month period of increased births since the first half of 2025 .

The growth rate rose from 0.3% to 4.7%, suggesting that the number of births in Tokyo has shifted from a stabilisation phase to a recovery trend.

Meanwhile, the number of births nationwide in the first half of 2026 was 320,458, an increase of 1,379, or 0.4%, compared to the same period in 2025 .

This marks the first time in 11 years that the first-half figure has increased from the same period in the previous year .

An official in charge of children’s policy at the Tokyo metropolitan government analysed the situation, saying, “[The increase in] births in Tokyo is driving the national trend.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK