WASHINGTON - United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind trip to Taipei should not be viewed as an anomaly born out of individual impulse - instead, it stems from deeply bipartisan support in Congress for Taiwan, which should not be underestimated.

This was apparent in the lead-up to her visit, with lawmakers and former officials from both sides of the political aisle urging Mrs Pelosi not to cave to Beijing's demands to call off the then unconfirmed trip.