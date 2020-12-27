Billionaire gaming firm founder dead at 39, after suspected poisoning by co-worker

A top gaming executive and movie producer died on Christmas Day after he was believed to have been poisoned by a colleague.

He was 39.

It was a tragic conclusion to a bizarre sequence of events involving the worlds of movies, gaming and investment that has kept Chinese netizens riveted.

Last Wednesday, police in Shanghai released a statement saying Yoozoo Games founder Lin Qi had been in hospital since Dec 16, after a suspected murder attempt by a co-worker. Details were scant but he was believed to have been poisoned.

One of his colleagues, who was identified only by his surname Xu, was in police custody pending further investigation.

Before his death, Mr Lin and a movie production arm of Yoozoo had been involved in work on a film adaptation of the popular sci-fi series Three Body Problem for streaming giant Netflix.

Yoozoo released its own statement, saying Mr Lin had admitted himself to hospital after feeling unwell but was in a stable condition.

Things took a dramatic turn on Friday when the company announced its founder had died.

"Goodbye youth," it wrote in an announcement posted on its official Weibo microblog.

The term "youth" is in reference to the word that is in several of the company's hit games.

"We will be together, continue to be kind, continue to believe in goodness, and continue the fight against all that is bad," Yoozoo wrote.

The post attracted thousands of comments, most expressing their condolences, while the topic has been viewed more than 290 million times on the Weibo social media platform.

Many of the tributes featured calligraphy, a nod to the man who was an avid calligrapher and poetry enthusiast.

After the news broke, staff and former employees gathered outside Yoozoo's Shanghai office to mourn his death.

According to local media reports, the person in custody could be Mr Xu Yao, who heads the company's movie production arm.

It was reported that the poison may have been administered in aged pu'er tea.

China Economic Weekly, a magazine linked to the official People's Daily, said Mr Lin had been poisoned via medication.

The disagreement had stemmed from a work dispute, the magazine reported, with Mr Lin choosing to slash Mr Xu's pay in a bid to force him out of the company.

In China's highly lucrative gaming sector, Mr Lin was a rising star.

According to the Hurun China Rich List, he had a net worth estimated at 6.8 billion yuan (S$1.4 billion).

Founded in 2009, the company has had several hits in the domestic market. It is best known internationally for developing Game Of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, a multi-platform game based on the hit HBO series.

The Shenzhen-listed firm was among the earliest Chinese game-makers to expand globally.

Financial results show that in the first half of this year, nearly half of the firm's revenue came from outside China.

The company has also been closely linked to Three Body Problem, a trilogy by Chinese writer Liu Cixin, because it holds rights for the books' film adaptation.

But since acquiring the rights in 2014, work on the production has been slow.

In September, the company said it had granted Netflix the right to adapt the books for television.