Bill debate put off for 2nd day as HK recovers from unrest

Debate on an extradition Bill that sparked mass protests in Hong Kong was postponed for a second day yesterday as a sense of calm slowly returned to the city.

The Legislative Council (LegCo) secretariat informed lawmakers yesterday that the second reading of the controversial Bill allowing extradition to mainland China would be delayed to a later date.

The reading could not take place as scheduled on Wednesday as protesters surrounded the city legislature. A massive rally that day sparked violent clashes between protesters and the police that left 81 people injured and saw 11 arrests.

But even as life returned to some semblance of normalcy in Hong Kong, the roads near the LegCo and government offices in Admiralty remained closed as workers, protesters and officers tried to clear debris and trash that had been left behind.

Security in the LegCo area was tight, and the Central Government Offices were closed for the rest of the week. Admiralty station resumed service only at 2pm, 18 hours after it was suspended.

Hundreds of protesters were seen in Admiralty. Some were there to help clear the debris, while others were there to see whether the debate would take place.

Many became upset with police officers deployed to block overhead walkways or areas where the protesters gathered.

Later, Labour Party politician Fernando Cheung broke the news that there would be no debate and urged the protesters to go home and rest.

Chinese state media said in editorials published yesterday that the protests were "hammering" Hong Kong's reputation.

"It is lawlessness that will hurt Hong Kong, not the proposed amendments to its fugitive law," said the English-language China Daily.

The Civil Human Rights Front, a pro-democracy coalition that organised the million-strong rally on Sunday, renewed calls for another rally to be held on Sunday to pressure the authorities to scrap the extradition Bill that will allow Hong Kong to extradite fugitives to the mainland to stand trial.

The coalition also called for a citywide general strike next Monday, and was seeking police permission for both.

And pressure is mounting on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign, with some 200 members of the influential chief executive election committee calling on her to quit and withdraw the Bill.

The members want her to assume responsibility for the violent enforcement against protesters.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of young protesters took over roads in Central, paralysing traffic. Another huge group confronted the police along Queensway Road in Admiralty until about 2am, when they dispersed.

They demanded that Mrs Lam back down from the extradition Bill as they did not trust Beijing's opaque legal system and said the Bill could be used to target political opponents of China.

But she has vowed to push on, saying the Bill has enough safeguards. Mrs Lam accused the protesters of orchestrating a riot, an offence that carries a 10-year jail term.

What began as a largely peaceful rally outside the LegCo complex on Wednesday morning turned chaotic in the afternoon as tens of thousands of protesters charged at the police.

To contain the crowd, the police at first used batons and pepper spray, but later fired over 150 rounds of tear gas and several rubber bullets at protesters, many of whom were in black attire and had put on face masks, goggles and helmets.

The officers came under fire from the local Bar Association and Hong Kong Journalists Association for using excessive force, but police chief Stephen Lo yesterday defended his officers, saying the situation warranted the measures used.

He said the police tolerated the illegal assembly, "but some rioters used violent measures to storm" the LegCo complex.