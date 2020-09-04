'Big probability' of China, India defence chiefs meeting, says Global Times editor

Arrangements for a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress".
BEIJING (REUTERS) - There is a "big probability"that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday (Sept 4).

Mr Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.

The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries' defence ministers in the Russian capital.

 
 
