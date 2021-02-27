Biden's early Beijing policy 'smacks of Trumpism': China state media

BEIJING • Chinese state media said US President Joe Biden's early policy toward Beijing "smacks of Trumpism", signalling new concern over the prospects for a reset in ties with the US.

The official China Daily said in an editorial on Thursday that the Biden administration's approach so far "affords little optimism".

Many of the new US leader's policies seem similar to those of former president Donald Trump, according to the English-language newspaper, whose opinion pages are often used to send messages to foreign audiences.

The piece cited Mr Biden's comments last week at the Munich Security Conference, where he said: "We have to push back against the Chinese government's economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system."

Also singled out were comments this week by Mr Biden's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

Mr William Burns said at a confirmation hearing this week before the Senate Intelligence Committee that China's "adversarial, predatory leadership" is the biggest threat to the United States.

The China Daily said: "Such incendiary remarks harp on the same tune as that heard from the previous administration, and are centred on a zero-sum mentality which sees China's gain as the US' loss.

"Such messages from Washington are unhelpful for the rebuilding of a sound and healthy bilateral relationship."

While Chinese diplomats have expressed hope that ties would improve after Mr Biden's election win in November last year, they have also argued that Washington is solely responsible for the deterioration in relations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing on Monday that the US should "build up goodwill" by ending tariffs, sanctions, visa restrictions and the "irrational suppression" of China's technological progress.

The China Daily editorial said: "Biden has claimed that China will 'eat our lunch', but that is not the case, it wants to eat lunch together.

"Nor does China seek to challenge or replace the US in terms of economic and geopolitical dominance."

