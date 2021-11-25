Biden's democracy summit invitation could harden Beijing's stance on Taiwan

Global Affairs Correspondent
President Joe Biden said that the US was committed to defending Taiwan from a hypothetical Chinese attack.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    10 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - US President Joe Biden may believe inviting Taiwan to the virtual Summit for Democracy next month is the right thing to do as the self-ruled democratic island is under siege from China.

But is Mr Biden doing things right? While he and many in the US may think it moral to invite Taiwan to the Dec 9-10 summit, the invitation could potentially harden Beijing's resolve to force the island to return to the fold sooner rather than later - either through economic or military coercion.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 