Biden's democracy summit invitation could harden Beijing's stance on Taiwan

BEIJING - US President Joe Biden may believe inviting Taiwan to the virtual Summit for Democracy next month is the right thing to do as the self-ruled democratic island is under siege from China.

But is Mr Biden doing things right? While he and many in the US may think it moral to invite Taiwan to the Dec 9-10 summit, the invitation could potentially harden Beijing's resolve to force the island to return to the fold sooner rather than later - either through economic or military coercion.