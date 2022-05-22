Biden says monkeypox concerning, advisers working on it

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - The growing monkeypox outbreak is "something everyone should be concerned about", US President Joe Biden has said.

Mr Biden told reporters he'd spoken to advisers about the virus.

"We're working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine if any might be available for it," he said on Sunday (May 22) before boarding Air Force One in South Korea.

"It is a concern in that if it were to spread, it would be consequential."

Confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox have been ticking up in Europe and North America, including a confirmed case in the US.

"It is something everybody should be concerned about," said Mr Biden, who heads next to Japan, the final leg of his first trip to Asia as president.