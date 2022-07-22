Biden expects to speak with Xi within next 10 days

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden said he expects to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping "within the next 10 days", as the United States considers whether lifting some tariffs on Chinese imports would help stem rampant inflation.

Already-tense relations between the two largest economies have deteriorated over China's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Mr Biden said on Wednesday, speaking to reporters after a trip to Massachusetts to discuss his climate agenda. "I expect to."

An administration official downplayed the role that tariffs would play in the discussion, which the official described as a potential phone call. The conversation would be about a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and not connected to the tariff process, the official said. The official asked not to be identified because the call has not been scheduled.

Mr Biden demurred when asked what he would say to President Xi about the tariffs. "I'll tell him to have a good day," Mr Biden said. Both leaders last spoke in March.

The expected talk comes amid a range of disputes between the two countries, including on tariffs, Taiwan, and China's trading and military relationship with Russia.

After Mr Biden's remarks on Wednesday, a White House National Security Council spokesman said there was no call to announce or confirm right now.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing in Beijing yesterday that he had no information to offer on any call between the two leaders.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden was also asked about the reported possibility of a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a top figure in his party, to Taiwan. "The military thinks it's not a good idea right now but I don't know what the status of it is," he said.

Mr Biden has been expected to announce his decision on whether to scrap some of the tariffs that former president Donald Trump imposed on China.

In meetings with his economic team over the last several months, Mr Biden and his officials have debated whether the removal of the tariffs would help fight record inflation in the US or would leave him vulnerable to attacks from Republicans and organised labour unions.

The administration is concerned that broad-based tariff reductions would not lead to savings being passed on to consumers, said an official familiar with the discussions.

Mr Trump imposed tariffs on more than US$300 billion (S$418 billion) worth of Chinese imports. But Mr Biden's administration is trying desperately to curb fast-rising US prices ahead of November's midterm elections.

Mr Trump used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to hit China with the tariffs starting in July 2018 after an investigation concluded that China stole intellectual property from US companies and forced them to transfer technology.

The tariffs covered goods including industrial inputs such as microchips and chemicals, and consumer merchandise such as apparel and furniture.

While there has been no direct indication of which tariffs may be removed, senior administration officials have said reducing duties on household items could help ease consumer inflation, which accelerated at the fastest pace since 1981 last month from a year earlier.

Still, ending tariffs on merchandise such as bicycles and clothing would not help Americans where inflation hurts the most - food, fuel and housing.

BLOOMBERG