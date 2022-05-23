Biden arrives in Japan to launch plan to boost trade ties with Asia

TOKYO • United States President Joe Biden arrived in Japan yesterday to launch a plan for greater US economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region.

On the second leg of his first Asia trip as US President, Mr Biden is to meet leaders of Japan, India and Australia, which together with the US make up the Quad, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

Mr Biden met Japanese business leaders, including the president of Toyota Motor Corp, at the ambassador's residence in Tokyo shortly after arriving, said a person familiar with the matter.

He is to call on Emperor Naruhito today before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He and Mr Kishida are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might.

Mr Biden today plans to roll out the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a programme to bind regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.

But the IPEF is unlikely to include binding commitments, and Asian countries and trade experts have given a decidedly lukewarm response to a programme limited by Mr Biden's reluctance to risk American jobs by offering the increased market access the region craves. The White House had wanted the IPEF announcement to represent a formal start of negotiations with a core group of like-minded countries, but Japan wanted to ensure broader participation, to include as many South-east Asian countries as possible, trade and diplomatic sources said.

Given this, today's ceremony will likely signal an agreement to start discussions on the IPEF rather than actual negotiations, the sources said.

Beijing appeared to take a dim view of the planned IPEF. China welcomes initiatives conducive to strengthening regional cooperation but "opposes attempts to create division and confrontation", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement. "The Asia-Pacific should become a high ground for peaceful development, not a geopolitical gladiatorial arena."

Mr Wang said the "so-called 'Indo-Pacific strategy' is essentially a strategy to create division, a strategy to incite confrontation and a strategy to undermine peace".

Some members of Asean could join the IPEF launch ceremony, an Asian diplomat said, but a Japanese Finance Ministry official said many in the region were reluctant because of the lack of practical incentives like tariff reductions.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One that Taiwan would not be a part of the IPEF launch but that Washington is looking to deepen its economic relationship with the self-governing island.

In Tokyo tomorrow, Mr Biden will join the second in-person Quad summit. The four countries share concerns about China, but the Quad as a group has avoided an overtly anti-China agenda, largely due to Indian sensibilities.

India's strong security ties with Russia and refusal to condemn its invasion of Ukraine will likely prevent any strong joint statement on that issue, analysts said. At their last summit in March, Quad leaders agreed that what has happened to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific - a reference to the threat posed to Taiwan by China, though Beijing was not mentioned by name.

Mr Biden's Asia trip was meant to underline the US commitment to the region, but was overshadowed by concern that North Korea will test a nuclear weapon after ignoring Washington's attempt at outreach. Speculation that this might even happen while Mr Biden was just across the border in Seoul did not materialise.

However, Mr Sullivan told reporters that the threat remains. Echoing Mr Biden's earlier statement that the United States is "prepared for anything North Korea does", Mr Sullivan said the dictatorship has a choice.

"If North Korea acts, we'll be prepared to respond. If North Korea doesn't act, North Korea has the opportunity, as we've said repeatedly, to come to the table."

Pyongyang has so far declined to answer US appeals for dialogue, officials say.

While in Seoul, Mr Biden confirmed he was prepared to meet with Mr Kim Jong Un if the leader is "sincere", but Mr Sullivan said that remains far off.

"We're not even at step one yet," he said. Symbolising the apparent one-way conversation, Mr Biden said the only message he has right now for Mr Kim would consist of a single word. "Hello. Period," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE