China President Xi says goal of Belt and Road is advance 'win-win cooperation'

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday (April 26) that the aim of his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is to advance win-win cooperation among countries and build a new platform for international trade, while also creating development opportunities for China.

The next step in recreating the old Silk Road is to push the initiative towards high-quality development, with a focus on green infrastructure and finance, Mr Xi said in a keynote speech at a summit on the BRI.

The BRI championed by Mr Xi has become mired in controversy, with some partner nations bemoaning the high cost of projects.

China has repeatedly said it is not seeking to trap anyone with debt and has only good intentions.

Western governments have tended to view it as a means to spread Chinese influence abroad, saddling poor countries with unsustainable debt.

Mr Xi added that China will continue to offer funding for projects under the BRI, but also welcomes other organisations’ participation in financing.