Beijing's warnings over journalist visas unacceptable: Washington

BEIJING • The United States dismissed as "unacceptable" Beijing's warnings of further retaliation if the visas of Chinese journalists working in America were not renewed.

The US Embassy in Beijing said in a statement yesterday that complaints about the Trump administration's decision to give some Chinese media staff new travel documents that will expire in a matter of days were unfounded.

The embassy was responding to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin's warnings on Monday of "firm countermeasures" if Washington did not change its approach.

"These threats are unacceptable, inappropriate and misleading," the US Embassy said.

"They attempt to equate lawful and transparent US action with politicised PRC bullying," the embassy added, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Some Chinese journalists in the US were notified last week that their long-delayed visa applications had been approved, Mr Wang said on Monday.

However, those travel documents covered a period from Aug 4 to Nov 4, meaning some would immediately have to file for extensions.

The journalists were asked to not engage in news-gathering activities while awaiting approval, Mr Wang said.

Both countries have increasingly targeted each other's journalists amid disputes over everything from trade to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of September, the US had expelled more than 60 Chinese media personnel and denied visas to more than 20 others.

The Chinese government forced a record 17 foreign correspondents to leave the country in the first half of this year.

The Chinese authorities have already delayed renewing the press credentials of some journalists working for American media outlets, including Bloomberg News, CNN and the Wall Street Journal, in response to the Trump administration limiting visa terms for Chinese reporters in the US.

US diplomats have asked Beijing to allow expelled American journalists back into China, give US media outlets the ability to resume normal operations, and stop the intimidation and harassment of foreign journalists.

"The United States adjudicated these applications in good faith, while the PRC government has completely ignored our longstanding, reasonable requests for US journalists working in the PRC," the US embassy said .

BLOOMBERG