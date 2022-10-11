Beijing's sudden import ban leaves Taiwanese pomelo growers scrambling

Pomelo essential oil. Pomelo body wash. Dried pomelo peel. And pomelo jam.

These are just some of the processed pomelo products the Madou Farmers' Association in Taiwan has been busy churning out in the past two months.

The goal? To salvage any leftover pomelo fruits that were unsold due to China's sudden and swift import ban.

On Aug 3, a day after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei for a trip condemned by Beijing, Chinese Customs suspended imports of Taiwanese citrus fruit and certain fish products, citing concerns over pesticides and Covid-19.

But the move, which Taiwan's Council of Agriculture estimates will affect exports worth NT$620 million (S$28 million), was widely seen as retaliation for Mrs Pelosi's visit, as she had been the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years.

China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified - by force if necessary - said that the trip severely infringed its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The sudden ban was a shock to farmers. The timing of it has made it especially difficult for pomelo farmers," Ms Sun Tzu-min, general manager of the Madou Farmers' Association, told The Straits Times (ST).

The district of Madou in southern Taiwan, home to more than 1,500 pomelo farmers, is well known for being a production hub for some of the island's highest grade of pomelos.

China's citrus fruit ban came right before of the annual pomelo harvest.

It was also just a month before the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept 10 - when the fruit, which symbolises good luck and happiness - is a festive food staple.

Even though the majority of Taiwanese pomelos are consumed domestically - only about 10 per cent are exported - the impact of China's sudden ban was still felt throughout the sector, Ms Sun said.

According to statistics from the Agriculture and Food Agency, the island in 2021 exported 7,047 tonnes of pomelos, of which 4,817 tonnes - or 68 per cent - went to mainland China. Another 27 per cent went to Hong Kong.

One pomelo grower in Hualien county, whose farm exports around 180,000kg of the fruit to China every year, told AFP that he had to try to find other sales avenues after his mainland orders were cancelled.

Mr David Liu, a small-scale pomelo grower in Yunlin county, was not directly affected by Beijing's sanction as his harvest is not exported. But even then, he said he could feel the repercussions.

"My pomelos are top grade, which cost about 10 times more than the typical pomelos (NT$30 per 600g) exported to China.

"Now that there's so much extra fruit staying on the island, people will complain and say that mine are too expensive and may not want to buy them," said the 50-year-old.

China's citrus fruit ban is the latest to target Taiwan's agriculture and fisheries sector.

Earlier this year, Beijing suspended imports of grouper fish from the island, saying it had detected banned chemicals.

Last year, China also suspended pineapple, sugar apple and wax apple imports from Taiwan, citing the presence of pesticides.

Mr Chiao Chun, author of Fruit And Politics and an expert in Taiwan's agricultural trade, told ST that such sanctions are all "clearly politically motivated" even if implemented under the guise of food safety concerns.

"Mrs Pelosi's visit to Taiwan just gave China another chance to coerce Taiwan economically," he said.

In recent years, Beijing has ramped up its economic, military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan to isolate the island internationally.

But analysts noted how the latest agricultural sanctions have only a limited impact on the island's overall economy.

According to DBS Bank data, the mainland market accounted for 19 per cent of Taiwan's agricultural goods exports, but agricultural goods accounted for only 0.6 per cent of the island's total exports.

That is because Beijing has not disrupted the flow of Taiwan's most valuable export: semiconductors, the critical components used in items such as smartphones, medical devices and cars.

"If China really wants to hit Taiwan hard, China would ban or impose quotas on semiconductors," said Professor Julien Chaisse, an investment and trade expert at the City University of Hong Kong.

But China would not do that as it relies on these chips too, he added.

Still, the increasingly targeted actions on Taiwan's agri-food sector has been a harsh lesson for industry players like Ms Sun.

"We've been working with all of our farmers on how to diversify our exports to as many other countries as possible, like Japan and Singapore," she said.

"We really don't want to put all our eggs in one basket."

Yip Wai Yee