Beijing's sudden import ban leaves Taiwanese pomelo growers scrambling

China's citrus fruit ban in August came right ahead of the annual pomelo harvest in Taiwan. PHOTO: MADOU FARMERS' ASSOCIATION
Yip Wai Yee
Updated
Published
29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Pomelo essential oil. Pomelo body wash. Dried pomelo peel. And pomelo jam.

These are just some of the processed pomelo products the Madou Farmers' Association in Taiwan has been busy churning out in the past two months.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top