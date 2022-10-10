Beijing's sudden import ban leaves Taiwanese pomelo growers scrambling

Pomelo essential oil. Pomelo body wash. Dried pomelo peel. And pomelo jam.
These are just some of the processed pomelo products the Madou Farmers' Association in Taiwan has been busy churning out in the past two months.
Pomelo essential oil. Pomelo body wash. Dried pomelo peel. And pomelo jam.
These are just some of the processed pomelo products the Madou Farmers' Association in Taiwan has been busy churning out in the past two months.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.