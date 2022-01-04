Beijing's 'green Olympics' pledge raises some red flags

BEIJING • China wants to use the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb 4 to showcase its green credentials but there are concerns over the environmental cost of a Games relying on artificial snow in one of the driest places in the country.

Here's a look at what is known.

Q What is China promising?

A It has pledged to power the Games using only wind, hydro and solar energy, despite relying on coal to power nearly two-thirds of its economy.

The city of Zhangjiakou, one of the three Olympic hubs, has installed wind farms that can produce 14 million kilowatts of electricity - similar to the power that Singapore can produce. Solar panels on the mountain sides are expected to generate seven million kilowatts.

The Beijing Olympics organising committee told Agence France-Presse that China has built a "dedicated power plant that takes on power generated from renewable sources, stores it and transmits it to all venues". This should ensure uninterrupted power supply, it said.

But China is still building more coal-fired power plants than the rest of the world combined.

Q Will smog affect the Games?

A In an attempt to clear Beijing's notoriously smoggy skies before the Olympics, coal stoves in 25 million households in northern China were replaced with gas or electric ones. Tens of thousands of factories were also fined for exceeding emissions limits. Steel plants around Beijing have also been ordered to cut production by half.

The number of heavily polluted days in the Chinese capital fell to 10 in 2020 compared with 43 in 2015, according to the Environment Ministry - but the city's air quality still regularly exceeds World Health Organisation standards.

Q What about transport?

A Some 655 hydrogen buses will be used to transport athletes and officials during the Winter Games, state news agency Xinhua said.

Organisers said 85 per cent of vehicles used for the Games will run on either electricity or hydrogen.

Given that only domestic spectators will be allowed to attend due to the pandemic, flight emissions are likely to be lower than the average Olympics. The coronavirus has also greatly reduced the number of international flights to China.

Q Where will snow come from?

A The events in the parched mountains of Zhangjiakou and Yanqing, north of Beijing, will completely rely on man-made snow. Artificial snow has been used to varying degrees since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

China estimates it will need 49 million gallons of water to make artificial snow for events such as skiing and snowboarding, according to a 2019 blueprint by the country's national economic planner.

The water will come from reservoirs in Zhangjiakou, "but would account for less than 1 per cent of the water supply of the city", a member of the Beijing Olympics organising committee has told the state-run Global Times newspaper.

Q How viable are winter sports?

A The city of Beijing is extremely water-stressed, with 185 cubic metres of water per person per annum for its 21 million inhabitants - less than a fifth of the supply needed as per United Nations standards.

Environmentalists say promoting winter sports that rely on artificial ice and snow could worsen the water woes.

France's University of Strasbourg Professor Carmen de Jong said: "To have the Games in a site or region without snow is unsustainable since it is water-and energy-intensive, damages soil health and causes erosion."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE