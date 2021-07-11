Beijing's crackdown on Didi just the tip of the iceberg

To say that Didi has had a bad week is an understatement: Within the space of 10 days, the ride-hailing unicorn went from listing on the New York Stock Exchange to having its app pulled from Chinese stores as it undergoes a regulatory review back home.

On Friday, exactly a week after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced that the tech firm was being investigated for illegally collecting user data, it issued yet another directive ordering 22 more apps linked to Didi to be taken offline.