Beijing vows to retaliate against US diplomats, including those in HK

BEIJING • Beijing said it will take unspecified retaliatory measures against US diplomats in China, including those working in Hong Kong, following earlier moves by the Trump administration to limit the ways Chinese diplomats can operate on United States soil.

China notified the US of the "reciprocal" measures being taken against its diplomats, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement yesterday evening, without giving any details.

"The US practice has severely violated international law and basic norms governing international relations and disrupted China-US relations and normal exchanges between the two sides," Mr Zhao said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month unveiled new rules on Chinese diplomats that are designed to match those already imposed on American diplomats in China.

Under those updated rules, senior Chinese diplomats must seek approval to visit university campuses or meet local government officials, the State Department said in a previous statement.

Unlike some US sanctions that have had a significant impact on Chinese technology and financial firms, as well as some officials, Chinese sanctions sometimes appear to mean little.

None of the dozen American individuals sanctioned since July has received notice of what the penalties would entail, including Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas.

Beijing's pledged sanctions against US firms, including Lockheed Martin, which sells weapon systems to Taiwan in defiance of China, have also had little impact, according to some industry analysts.

The new developments come as the two superpowers engage in a broader tit-for-tat battle on everything from trade and technology to media accreditation and diplomatic protocols.

The administration of President Donald Trump has taken a range of measures, from hitting out at Chinese technology firms to slapping sanctions on officials in Hong Kong and imposing stricter requirements on Chinese journalists in the US.

China has also expelled US journalists.

In July, the State Department also ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston closed "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information", prompting China to shut the US consulate in Chengdu days later.

BLOOMBERG