Beijing vows to 'perfect' system for choosing HK leader as cops break up Kowloon march

HONG KONG • The Chinese Communist Party said it would "perfect" the system for choosing the leader of Hong Kong, after months of anti-government protests, even as police in the former British colony fired water cannon to break up a Guy Fawkes-themed march.

The party said in a statement yesterday that it would support its "special administrative region" of Hong Kong, which was handed back to China in 1997, and would not tolerate any "separatist behaviour" there or in neighbouring Macau, a former Portuguese colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1999.

Some protesters in Hong Kong have called for independence in sometimes violent unrest, a red line for Beijing. China has denied meddling.

As the party statement was released by Xinhua news agency yesterday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she had a short meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai.

"He expressed care and concern about Hong Kong, especially given the social disturbances we have seen in the last five months, and he expressed support for the various actions taken by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government," she told reporters.

Referring to the foundation of the 1997 deal under which Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule, Mrs Lam said: "In strict accordance with the principle of 'one country, two systems', (we will continue) upholding the rule of law and trying to put an end to the violence."

After gatecrashing Halloween festivities on Oct 31, a few hundred protesters marked Guy Fawkes Day yesterday in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district of Kowloon by wearing white, smiling Guy Fawkes masks made popular by anti-establishment hackers, the film V For Vendetta and protesters globally.

Some protesters vandalised traffic lights and a restaurant perceived as being pro-Beijing, prompting the police to move in with water cannon, as they have done on many nights during the last five months of demonstrations. Some protesters were detained while others ran off.

Guy Fawkes Day, also called Bonfire Night, is celebrated with fireworks and bonfires every Nov 5 in Britain, when effigies of "guys" are burned, marking the night in 1605 when Guy Fawkes was arrested for a "gunpowder plot" to blow up the British Parliament.

Masked protester Pete, 27, said: "We are here to tell the government that we are not afraid of them and that they should be afraid of us."

Mrs Lam banned face masks last month, invoking colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years, but protesters have largely ignored the ruling.

There have been many injuries in the protests, but no deaths. A 22-year-old student at a Hong Kong university, who fell during protests at the weekend, was in critical condition yesterday, hospital authorities said.

Quoting sources, broadcasting service RTHK reported that the student was on life support.

