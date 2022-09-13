Beijing vows swift action over university's virus outbreak

BEIJING - A Covid-19 outbreak at one of China's top media schools should be stamped out in the "shortest period of time", Beijing government officials have said, as the capital reported 15 new infections.

Schools have become new clusters for Covid-19 in the capital, with a total of 81 cases, mostly students, found in two universities and one high school, according to a report from Beijing News.

Students at China Communication University have been confined to their dorm rooms, while the other two schools implemented partial lockdowns.

A government spokesman said on Sunday that the outbreaks stemmed from students returning from holidays.

Nationwide, 949 cases were reported for Sunday, down from 1,138 on Saturday - the first time daily cases have fallen below 1,000 since Aug 9. China is intensifying lockdowns and restrictions as a key Communist Party meeting looms.

Chengdu, the country's sixth-largest city with 21 million people, and parts of Guiyang, home to China's biggest residential compound where some 400,000 people live in 300 buildings, are locked down, while Beijing has tightened travel curbs for anyone entering or leaving the capital.

The policies seem designed to reduce the risk of outbreaks before the Party Congress in mid-October in Beijing, a once-in-five-years meeting where President Xi Jinping is due to secure a precedent-breaking third term in office.

The enforcement measures highlight yet again the government's commitment to stamp out the coronavirus, even as the economic and social costs climb. Chengdu reported 41 cases for Sunday, while Guiyang recorded 131.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Xinjiang have apologised for shortages of food and medicine in areas that have been locked down for a month to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

BLOOMBERG