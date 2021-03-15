Beijing voices firm opposition to UK, G-7 statements over HK

LONDON • China expressed strong condemnation of and firm opposition to "groundless slanders at China" and blatant interference in China's internal affairs by some politicians, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Britain said on Saturday.

Responding to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and another joint statement by the Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union, both on issues related to Hong Kong, the spokesman said that the authority of China's National People's Congress' decision to improve the electoral system of Hong Kong "brooks no challenge".

"This decision was made by China's highest organ of state power," said the spokesman, adding that the move is in line with China's Constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, and constitutes a necessary step to uphold and improve the mechanisms of "one country, two systems".

Foreign ministers in G-7 nations, including the United States and Britain, have expressed grave concerns at what they said was China's decision to fundamentally erode democratic elements of the electoral system in Hong Kong.

The G-7 said the recent decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system indicated the Chinese authorities' determination to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong, according to a statement tweeted by Mr Raab on Saturday.

Mr Raab further accused China of being in a "state of ongoing non-compliance with the Joint Declaration", referring to the key treaty that paved the way for Hong Kong's return to Chinese control.

The agreement signed in 1984 guaranteed Hong Kong a "high level of autonomy" until 2047, with a separate executive, legislature and judiciary.

But China's Parliament approved on Thursday an overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system which introduced a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

Improving the electoral system in Hong Kong and implementing the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" will promote the sound development of the democratic system in Hong Kong, better safeguard the rights, interests and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens, and ensure the steady and sustained practice of "one country, two systems", said the spokesman.

"The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of 'supervision' over Hong Kong after the handover, and it has no so-called 'obligations' to Hong Kong citizens. No foreign country or organisation has the right to take the Joint Declaration as an excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," the spokesman said.

China strongly opposes any external interference, said the spokesman, adding that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China.

The attempts of politicians from various countries and groups, including Britain, to distort facts and impose unwarranted accusations on China will in no way change the judgment of the just force in the international community, said the spokesman.

"China has the will, determination and capability to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests. We urge the relevant countries and groups, including the UK, to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," he said.

XINHUA

SEE EDITORIAL: Testing times with Hong Kong reforms