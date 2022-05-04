Beijing urges residents not to leave city as cases rise

BEIJING • China's capital is deploying an increasingly hardcore playbook to contain its nascent Covid-19 outbreak, from repeat testing of most residents to barring access to public places without a negative result as it seeks to avoid the chaos seen in Shanghai.

Beijing put a halt on dining in for the duration of the May Day holiday, made entry into places like parks dependent on a negative Covid-19 test, and shuttered gyms. Today is the last day of the holiday.

Officials yesterday urged residents not to leave the city unnecessarily. Only those with a "green" health code and who have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours can leave. A green code shows a person has not been in any known high-risk environments.

Residents in areas deemed to be of medium or high risk, those who live in controlled areas, and people in towns or villages with one or more infections cannot depart the city, officials said at a briefing.

Schools will suspend in-person classes between Thursday and next Wednesday, with districts set to make plans for online learning.

The authorities have locked down some apartment blocks, forcing residents to stay in their homes. They are not allowed to go out to buy groceries or exercise.

The authorities also ordered another three rounds of mass testing to rein in an outbreak that saw 62 new cases on Monday, according to the state-run CCTV, up from 41 on Sunday.

The escalating curbs have left destinations usually bustling with people during the holidays largely deserted. On the weekend, many people were turned away from parks in Beijing's centre after failing to produce evidence of a negative Covid-19 test.

A makeshift hospital that will be used to isolate mild Covid-19 cases was reopened in Beijing on Sunday, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.

