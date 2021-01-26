Beijing under pressure over rising food prices ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations

BEIJING - The Chinese government is under pressure over rising food prices ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities, with a combination of Covid-19 disruptions and colder than usual winter weather putting a crimp on supplies.

Meat, vegetable and cooking oil prices have risen in recent weeks, at a time of increased consumption as families prepare to celebrate the most important holiday of the year in China.

Certain vegetable prices have almost doubled compared to a year ago, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

On Friday (Jan 22), the ministry said in a regular price report that the average price of vegetables - a basket of 19 vegetables including potatoes, chillies, tomatoes and onions amongst others - was 28.2 per cent higher than a year before.

In particular, certain vegetables commonly used in Chinese cooking - such as cabbage, cauliflower and white radishes - have seen their prices rise by between 75 to 93 per cent.

Meanwhile, the price of pork - China's favourite meat, used in everything from dumplings to preserved sausages - reached 47.51 yuan per kilogram, approaching peak prices in late 2019 when the country's hog herds were devastated by an outbreak of African swine fever.

Food price inflation is a very sensitive issue for the Chinese leadership, who are deeply aware of its potential to threaten socio-political stability. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came to power in the 1940s partly because hyper inflation had sapped support for the nationalist government.

Higher prices this year have been attributed to a record-breaking cold snap across much of China that affected crop yields, plus a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country's northern provinces.

It has placed added requirements on truck drivers, who now have to take nucleic acid tests, and on trucks from affected provinces, which have reportedly been barred from entering certain cities, thereby driving up costs.

In Tonghua, a city in Jilin province that has been locked-down, food shortages have been reported as movement restrictions crippled deliveries of groceries and other essentials.

The situation has led some netizens to draw parallels with China a year ago, when many areas went into lockdown to combat the epidemic, and question whether food supplies are sufficient.

High prices have already led to widespread grumbling on Chinese social media - where posts pointing out costs of everything from scallions to green chillies have become common.

"Why are vegetables so expensive? Now humble workers who can't afford to eat meat can't even eat vegetables," read one post shared on social media platform WeChat.

It is adding to unhappiness over government-imposed Covid-19 travel restrictions during the coming holiday period, which will mean many Chinese city workers will not be making the annual visit back to their hometowns to celebrate.

Property agent Jia Pengfei, 27, told The Straits Times prices for some vegetables at supermarkets have "doubled or tripled".

"Things like garlic, onions, ginger, and cilantro are more expensive. These are all commonly-used ingredients ," said Mr Jia. While he added that prices were still at an "acceptable level" for him, he expects the government to step in to prevent things from getting out of control.

On Thursday (Jan 21), the authorities released some 30,000 tonnes of pork from the country's reserves in order to increase supplies, reported state news agency Xinhua.

Senior Chinese officials have come out to reassure the public, with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang saying earlier this month that stabilising prices and supplies was of utmost importance.

"We must ensure the market supply of daily necessities such as rice, noodles, oil, vegetables, meat, eggs, and milk, so that people can rest assured for the New Year," he said.

Dr Willy Lam from the Chinese University of Hong Kong said while the situation seems to be under control, it was clear the Chinese leadership was concerned about public dissatisfaction.

This comes at a particularly sensitive year for China - the 100th anniversary of CCP.

"They know it's a delicate political issue, especially if people at the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum start to find it difficult to fill their stomachs," said Dr Lam.