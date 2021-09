BEIJING - China's latest drive to close the widening gap between its rich and poor by clamping down on top earners such as tech billionaires has stoked fears that the world's second-largest economy will lose its lustre.

Concerns about heavier government intervention arose among some economists last month, right after policymakers vowed to "adjust excessive incomes" in China, where the top 1 per cent holds more wealth than half of the population.