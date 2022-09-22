Beijing to strive for peaceful reunification with Taiwan: Official

BEIJING - China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesman has said, following weeks of military manoeuvres and war games by Beijing near the island.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan since early last month - including firing missiles into waters near the island - after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Mr Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a news conference on Wednesday in Beijing ahead of next month's once-in-five-years Communist Party of China congress that China was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification".

"The motherland must be reunified and will inevitably be reunified," Mr Ma said.

China's determination to safeguard its territory is unwavering, he added.

China has proposed a "one country, two systems" model for Taiwan, similar to the formula under which the former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Mr Ma said Taiwan could have a "social system different from the mainland" that ensured its way of life was respected, including religious freedoms, but that was "under the precondition of ensuring national sovereignty, security and development interests".

All mainstream Taiwanese political parties have rejected that proposal and it has almost no public support, opinion polls show, especially after Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after the city was rocked by sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests.

China has also never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and in 2005 passed a law giving the country the legal basis for military action against Taiwan if it secedes or seems to be about to do so.

China has refused to talk to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen since she took office in 2016, believing she is a separatist. She has repeatedly offered to talk on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

But Ms Tsai's predecessor Ma Ying-jeou held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015.

Speaking at the news conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Mr Qiu Kaiming, head of the research department at the Communist Party's Taiwan Work Office, said the Xi-Ma meeting showed China's "strategic flexibility" towards Taiwan.

That "showed the world that Chinese people on both sides of the strait are absolutely wise and capable enough of solving our own problems", he added.

China has the patience to someday bring Taiwan under its control, partly because "compatriots" there want it to happen, said Mr Qiu.

"More and more Taiwan compatriots realise the future of Taiwan lies in national unification," he said.

Taiwan's government says that as the island has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China, its sovereignty claims are void.

Separately, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was committed to tackling "the strategic threat posed by China" during a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesman said, following what she called provocations over Taiwan.

