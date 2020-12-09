Beijing to retaliate after US sanctions 14 Chinese officials

BEIJING/WASHINGTON • China yesterday blasted new US sanctions against officials involved in the clampdown on Hong Kong, calling the move "crazy and vile".

The Trump administration on Monday froze any US assets and barred travel to the United States for 14 vice-chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress which spearheaded a new security law in Hong Kong.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was holding Beijing accountable for its "unrelenting assault against Hong Kong's democratic processes".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying yesterday slammed the move's "vile intention to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs".

Ms Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing that China would take "firm counter-measures against the malicious actions by the US to safeguard our sovereignty, security and developmental rights".

She said: "The Chinese government and people express strong indignation over and strongly condemn the United States' rude, unreasonable, crazy and vile behaviour."

Ms Hua also urged Washington to withdraw the decision.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council also strongly condemned the sanctions, calling the move "hysterical political bullying".

The move totally violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations, said the office in a statement.

The US action was widely seen as part of an effort by outgoing President Donald Trump to cement his tough-on-China legacy and also box President-elect Joe Biden, before he takes office on Jan 20, into hardline positions on Beijing at a time of bipartisan anti-China sentiment in Congress.

The Trump administration earlier slapped sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the Asian financial hub's current and former police chiefs, and other top officials in August for what it said was their role in curtailing freedoms in a crackdown on the territory's pro-democracy movement.

China's Parliament pushed through the draconian new security law in June.

Critics say it decimates the freedoms once enjoyed in Hong Kong, enshrined in an agreement made before the 1997 handover from British colonial rule back to China.

China says the law and prosecution of critics is needed to restore stability after last year's huge and often violent protests.

Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government last month expelled four opposition members from its legislature after China's Parliament gave the city authorities new powers to curb dissent. The move triggered mass resignations by pro-democracy opposition lawmakers.

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group - made up of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US - last month said the security law imposed on Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien had said the expulsion of the four opposition lawmakers showed that the "one country, two systems" formula is now "merely a fig leaf", and he promised further US action.

China has denied curbing rights in Hong Kong, saying the city is China's internal affairs.

In a pushback against criticism last month, China urged other countries and their politicians to "stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs in any form and avoid going farther down the wrong path".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA